Belden (NYSE:BDC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.80.

Belden Stock Up 0.4 %

BDC opened at $96.69 on Monday. Belden has a twelve month low of $58.53 and a twelve month high of $99.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13. Belden had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $641.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Belden will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Belden news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 26,371 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $2,500,234.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,110.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 26,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $2,500,234.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,110.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total value of $78,207.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,025.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,421 shares of company stock worth $3,241,593. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Belden

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Belden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,091,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Belden by 1,283.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 453,414 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Belden in the 4th quarter worth $30,822,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Belden by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,382,000 after purchasing an additional 392,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden in the first quarter worth about $16,070,000.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

