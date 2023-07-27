Analyzing First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI) & HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) and First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HomeTrust Bancshares and First Niles Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeTrust Bancshares $155.31 million 2.79 $35.34 million $2.29 10.89 First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HomeTrust Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Niles Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

HomeTrust Bancshares has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Niles Financial has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

62.0% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of First Niles Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of First Niles Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HomeTrust Bancshares and First Niles Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeTrust Bancshares 18.55% 9.52% 1.03% First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for HomeTrust Bancshares and First Niles Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeTrust Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00 First Niles Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

HomeTrust Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.30%. Given HomeTrust Bancshares’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe HomeTrust Bancshares is more favorable than First Niles Financial.

Dividends

HomeTrust Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. First Niles Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. HomeTrust Bancshares pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HomeTrust Bancshares has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

HomeTrust Bancshares beats First Niles Financial on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Its loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family real estate lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans that include commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also provides small business administration loans, equipment finance leases, and municipal leases; and cash management and online/mobile banking services. In addition, it invests in debt securities issued by the United States government agencies and government-sponsored enterprises, corporate bonds, commercial paper, and certificates of deposit insured by the federal deposit insurance corporation. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

About First Niles Financial

(Get Free Report)

First Niles Financial, Inc. operates as a holding company for the Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services in Ohio, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings, money market deposit, statement savings, and Christmas club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loans, including mortgage and consumer loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company provides e-statement, bill pay, and night depository services; debit and ATM cards; safe deposit boxes; direct deposits; I.R.A. certificates of deposit and savings accounts; and online banking services. First Niles Financial, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is based in Niles, Ohio.

