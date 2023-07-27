Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) PT Lowered to $1,371.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,378.00 to $1,371.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

NYSE TPL opened at $1,509.49 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land has a 1 year low of $1,266.21 and a 1 year high of $2,739.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,356.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,620.74.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $11.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.21 by ($1.97). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 65.28%. The firm had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.54 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land will post 48.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

