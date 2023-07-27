Analyzing Power REIT (NYSE:PW) and Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL)

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) and Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power REIT has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.9% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of Power REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of Power REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Postal Realty Trust $53.33 million 5.69 $3.85 million $0.14 108.86 Power REIT $8.52 million 0.67 -$14.25 million N/A N/A

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Power REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Postal Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Power REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Power REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Postal Realty Trust 6.38% 1.30% 0.74% Power REIT -206.85% -35.66% -16.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Postal Realty Trust and Power REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Postal Realty Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Power REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Postal Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.55%. Given Postal Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Postal Realty Trust is more favorable than Power REIT.

Summary

Postal Realty Trust beats Power REIT on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,700 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture in the form of greenhouses for the cultivation of food and cannabis.

