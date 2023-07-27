Comparing Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) & SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) and Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SI-BONE and Axonics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SI-BONE $106.41 million 8.42 -$61.26 million ($1.59) -16.01 Axonics $273.70 million 10.00 -$59.70 million ($0.99) -54.85

Axonics has higher revenue and earnings than SI-BONE. Axonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SI-BONE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SI-BONE 0 0 7 0 3.00 Axonics 0 1 10 0 2.91

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SI-BONE and Axonics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

SI-BONE presently has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.01%. Axonics has a consensus target price of $75.91, indicating a potential upside of 39.80%. Given Axonics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Axonics is more favorable than SI-BONE.

Profitability

This table compares SI-BONE and Axonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SI-BONE -47.11% -54.17% -34.85% Axonics -15.64% -8.67% -7.49%

Risk & Volatility

SI-BONE has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axonics has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.4% of Axonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of SI-BONE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Axonics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Axonics beats SI-BONE on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SI-BONE

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma. The company also provides iFuse-3D, a titanium implant that combines the triangular cross-section of the iFuse implant with the proprietary 3D-printed porous surface and fenestrated design; iFuse-TORQ, a set of 3D-printed threaded implants designed to treat pelvic trauma; and iFuse Bedrock Granite implant provides sacroiliac fusion and sacropelvic fixation as a foundational element for segmental spinal fusion. It markets its products primarily with a direct sales force, as well as through agents and distributors. SI-BONE, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Axonics

(Get Free Report)

Axonics, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction. reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI. The company also offers Bulkamid, a urethral bulking agent to treat female stress urinary incontinence. It sells its products through a direct sales force and distributors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Nordic countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics, Inc. in March 2021. Axonics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.