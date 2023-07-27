Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) vs. Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) and Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Scilex has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Scilex and Horizon Therapeutics Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scilex N/A -733.04% -43.21% Horizon Therapeutics Public 10.40% 20.31% 11.37%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scilex $38.03 million 19.57 -$23.36 million N/A N/A Horizon Therapeutics Public $3.63 billion 6.30 $521.48 million $1.59 62.84

This table compares Scilex and Horizon Therapeutics Public’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Horizon Therapeutics Public has higher revenue and earnings than Scilex.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Scilex and Horizon Therapeutics Public, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scilex 0 0 0 0 N/A Horizon Therapeutics Public 0 8 2 0 2.20

Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus target price of $108.82, suggesting a potential upside of 8.91%. Given Horizon Therapeutics Public’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Horizon Therapeutics Public is more favorable than Scilex.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.6% of Scilex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Horizon Therapeutics Public shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Scilex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Horizon Therapeutics Public shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Horizon Therapeutics Public beats Scilex on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scilex

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. It offers ZTlido, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with postherpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain. The company also develops SP-102, a viscous gel formulation of corticosteroid for epidural injections that is in a Phase III clinical trial to treat lumbosacral radicular pain; SP-103, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of low back pain; and SP-104 (4.5 mg), a novel low-dose delayed-release naltrexone hydrochloride formulation that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fibromyalgia. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Scilex Holding Company is a subsidiary of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation. It markets TEPEZZA (teprotumumab-trbw) for intravenous infusion; KRYSTEXXA (pegloticase injection) for intravenous infusion; RAVICTI (glycerol phenylbutyrate) oral liquid; PROCYSBI (cysteamine bitartrate) delayed-release capsules and granules for oral use; ACTIMMUNE (interferon gamma-1b) injection for subcutaneous use; BUPHENYL (sodium phenylbutyrate) tablets and powder for oral use; QUINSAIR (levofloxacin) solution for inhalation; and UPLIZNA (inebilizumab-cdon) injection for intravenous use. The company also markets PENNSAID (diclofenac sodium topical solution) for topical use; DUEXIS (ibuprofen/famotidine) tablets for oral use; RAYOS (prednisone) delayed-release tablets for oral use; and VIMOVO (naproxen/esomeprazole magnesium) delayed-release tablets for oral use. It has collaboration agreements with HemoShear Therapeutics, LLC; Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.; Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.; Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Q32 Bio Inc.; and Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. The company was formerly known as Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company and changed its name to Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company in May 2019. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

