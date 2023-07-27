Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) versus City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Head-To-Head Comparison

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) and Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares City and Washington Federal’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City $261.77 million 5.70 $102.07 million $7.02 14.10 Washington Federal $732.73 million 2.84 $236.33 million $4.07 7.77

Washington Federal has higher revenue and earnings than City. Washington Federal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

City has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Federal has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

City pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Washington Federal pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. City pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Federal pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. City has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Washington Federal has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Washington Federal is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.8% of City shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Washington Federal shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of City shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Washington Federal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for City and Washington Federal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City 0 3 0 0 2.00 Washington Federal 0 1 2 0 2.67

City currently has a consensus target price of $90.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.04%. Washington Federal has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.53%. Given Washington Federal’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Washington Federal is more favorable than City.

Profitability

This table compares City and Washington Federal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City 36.69% 18.66% 1.82% Washington Federal 27.74% 13.74% 1.29%

Summary

Washington Federal beats City on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of residence; first-priority home equity loans; consumer loans that are secured and unsecured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, land loans, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services, as well as automated-teller-machine, interactive-teller-machine, mobile banking, interactive voice response systems, and credit and debit card services. City Holding Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also provides single-family residential, construction, land acquisition and development, consumer lot, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, home equity, business and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage services, such as individual and business insurance policies; holds and markets real estate properties; mobile and internet banking services; and debit and credit cards, as well as acts as the trustee. It serves consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. Washington Federal, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

