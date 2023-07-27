Synovus Financial’s (SNV) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Synovus Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.50.

SNV opened at $34.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.35. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $44.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $60,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,776.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,660.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,776.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 32,541 shares in the company, valued at $909,846.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $309,411. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

