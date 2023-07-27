Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TECK. Benchmark increased their price target on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.38.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of TECK opened at $42.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average is $41.50. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $25.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Teck Resources by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,691,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,723,000 after purchasing an additional 616,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,468,000 after acquiring an additional 297,156 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,008,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,986,000 after acquiring an additional 253,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $291,283,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 7.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,656,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,076,000 after acquiring an additional 481,624 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.