Deming Xiao Sells 9,615 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) insider Deming Xiao sold 9,615 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $5,136,621.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,632 shares in the company, valued at $138,168,973.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Monday, July 3rd, Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $2,315,185.95.

On Thursday, May 4th, Deming Xiao sold 991 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.60, for a total transaction of $455,463.60.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 4.1 %

MPWR stock opened at $528.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.45. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $595.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $451.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.46 million. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,366,701,000 after acquiring an additional 78,909 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,291,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $908,748,000 after purchasing an additional 53,355 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $879,524,000 after purchasing an additional 293,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,707,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,726,000 after acquiring an additional 32,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.23.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.