Theodore Blegen Sells 7,575 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $4,046,792.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,921 shares in the company, valued at $66,202,315.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $486,699.95.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $291,353.58.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Theodore Blegen sold 2,870 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total value of $1,330,388.50.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $528.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $595.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $511.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.45.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $451.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.46 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,291,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,764 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,068 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 516.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,441,000 after purchasing an additional 733,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $150,233,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 20.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,524,000 after purchasing an additional 293,326 shares in the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

