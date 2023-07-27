Jonathan Lee Kelly Buys 2,020 Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Lee Kelly bought 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $11,029.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,945.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Culp Price Performance

CULP stock opened at $5.53 on Thursday. Culp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.04 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Culp, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CULP. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Culp by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 52,982 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Culp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Culp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 36,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Culp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 18,064 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

