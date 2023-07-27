Insider Selling: Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CEO Sells $13,364.04 in Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 6,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $13,364.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,422.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Neuronetics Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of STIM stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50. Neuronetics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $6.95.
Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 55.34% and a negative return on equity of 62.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Neuronetics
About Neuronetics
Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neuronetics
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.