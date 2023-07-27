Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.42% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch + Lomb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.
Bausch + Lomb Price Performance
NYSE BLCO opened at $19.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.16, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92. Bausch + Lomb has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $21.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after buying an additional 264,500 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth $977,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,625,000 after buying an additional 87,776 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 56.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 139,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 50,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Bausch + Lomb by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,207,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,255,000 after acquiring an additional 543,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.37% of the company’s stock.
About Bausch + Lomb
Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.
