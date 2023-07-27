Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch + Lomb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

NYSE BLCO opened at $19.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.16, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92. Bausch + Lomb has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $21.95.

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.41 million. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. Analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after buying an additional 264,500 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth $977,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,625,000 after buying an additional 87,776 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 56.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 139,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 50,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its position in Bausch + Lomb by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,207,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,255,000 after acquiring an additional 543,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

