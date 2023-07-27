Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) PT Raised to $21.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.79% from the company’s previous close.

BXMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $23.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.36. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $31.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $45,022.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,101.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $45,022.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,101.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $83,519.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,880 shares of company stock worth $186,367 over the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

