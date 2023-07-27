Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll Sells 8,102 Shares of The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Stock

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 8,102 shares of Real Good Food stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $34,514.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,547.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Real Good Food alerts:

On Monday, July 24th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 400 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $1,704.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 5,367 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $22,970.76.

On Monday, July 17th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 7,105 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $30,267.30.

On Thursday, July 13th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 11,163 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $48,782.31.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 13,870 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $61,860.20.

Real Good Food Stock Performance

RGF stock opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $7.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Good Food

Real Good Food ( NASDAQ:RGF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.27. Real Good Food had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The company had revenue of $29.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Real Good Food Company, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Real Good Food by 70.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Real Good Food by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Real Good Food by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 15,122 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Real Good Food by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Real Good Food in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About Real Good Food

(Get Free Report)

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Real Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.