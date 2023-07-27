Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) PT Lowered to $116.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CCI. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.06.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $112.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.50. Crown Castle has a twelve month low of $103.22 and a twelve month high of $184.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.76. The firm has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.