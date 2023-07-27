Jonathan Lee Kelly Buys 2,020 Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Lee Kelly acquired 2,020 shares of Culp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $11,029.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,945.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Culp Stock Down 0.4 %

CULP opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18. Culp, Inc. has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $5.70.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.04 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Culp, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Culp

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Culp in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Culp during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Culp during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

(Get Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.