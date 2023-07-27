Insider Selling: Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) CFO Sells $28,391.16 in Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) CFO Michael L. Perica sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $28,391.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,826.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rimini Street Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI opened at $2.80 on Thursday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $248.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Rimini Street had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $105.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.34 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Rimini Street during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 231.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rimini Street during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 542.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers application management services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support solution for a range of enterprise software vendors, product families and product lines; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of managed security solutions for applications, databases, and technology infrastructure; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

