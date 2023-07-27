Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Director Sells $15,280.50 in Stock

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $15,280.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,257.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

EBS stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $361.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($1.50). The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.85 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EBS. StockNews.com started coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care.

