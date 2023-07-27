Veronica Gh Jordan Acquires 3,769 Shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Stock

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) Director Veronica Gh Jordan acquired 3,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,608.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:AWH opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($10.19). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 291.79% and a negative net margin of 278.48%. The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWH. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 1,074.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 695,844 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 19.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 792,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 129,662 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 66.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 252,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 100,727 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 54,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 40,195 shares during the last quarter.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

