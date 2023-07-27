PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells $18,180.00 in Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $18,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,156,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,247,990.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

On Monday, July 24th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $13,332.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $13,200.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,547 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $9,282.00.

On Thursday, July 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 1,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $7,904.00.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 2,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $12,020.00.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRT opened at $6.57 on Thursday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 110.55%. The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.0397 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRT. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.