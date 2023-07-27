SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CTO Sells $10,304.76 in Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $10,304.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 806,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,549,690.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy Stonehocker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 29th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 10,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $50,000.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 10,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $175,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $156,000.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,368 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $10,575.52.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 5.2 %

SOUN opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $531.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.89. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $5.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.00) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on SoundHound AI from $2.80 to $6.20 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth $512,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth $44,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth $293,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the third quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.49% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

