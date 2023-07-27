Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Sells $14,000.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $14,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,364 shares in the company, valued at $565,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $14,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,447 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $20,258.00.

On Thursday, May 4th, Marie Mendoza sold 7,211 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $100,954.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of KTOS opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $16.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $231.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 92.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

