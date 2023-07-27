Insider Selling: Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Insider Sells $10,904.19 in Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) insider John Militello sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $10,904.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,129 shares in the company, valued at $135,664.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $17.32 on Thursday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.83 and a quick ratio of 10.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.85.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. Research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 837,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 154,739 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 82,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,663 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
