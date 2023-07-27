Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L Sells 1,200 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,200 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $13,212.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,432,855 shares in the company, valued at $81,835,733.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 26th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 149,496 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $1,716,214.08.
  • On Monday, July 24th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,500 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $16,650.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 19th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 8,541 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $95,061.33.
  • On Monday, July 17th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 66,580 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $748,359.20.

Weave Communications Trading Up 10.7 %

WEAV opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $11.86.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $37.71 million. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 29.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weave Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEAV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Scoggin Management LP bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,898,000. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WEAV shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $7.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Weave Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

