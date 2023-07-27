Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L Sells 1,200 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,200 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $13,212.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,432,855 shares in the company, valued at $81,835,733.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 26th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 149,496 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $1,716,214.08.

On Monday, July 24th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,500 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $16,650.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 8,541 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $95,061.33.

On Monday, July 17th, Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 66,580 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $748,359.20.

Weave Communications Trading Up 10.7 %

WEAV opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $11.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weave Communications

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.71 million. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 29.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEAV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Scoggin Management LP bought a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,898,000. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WEAV shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $7.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

