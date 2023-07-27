Carter’s (CRI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect Carter’s to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.58 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 6.97%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Carter’s to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Carter’s stock opened at $75.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $86.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter’s

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carter’s by 17,623.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,459,000 after purchasing an additional 448,152 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the first quarter valued at $26,217,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at $22,564,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Carter’s by 1,177.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,274,000 after purchasing an additional 272,662 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Carter’s by 161.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 268,415 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRI shares. TheStreet lowered Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

About Carter’s

(Get Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.