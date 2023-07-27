BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) CEO Acquires $10,248.00 in Stock

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Free Report) CEO Lance Alstodt bought 4,200 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $10,248.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,979.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BioRestorative Therapies Price Performance

OTCMKTS BRTX opened at $2.72 on Thursday. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $7.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92.

BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.27). BioRestorative Therapies had a negative return on equity of 119.33% and a negative net margin of 14,361.54%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. will post -5.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in BioRestorative Therapies by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

Featured Stories

