Costamare (CMRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $248.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.06 million. Costamare had a net margin of 53.06% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, analysts expect Costamare to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CMRE opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.47. Costamare has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $12.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMRE shares. StockNews.com cut Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Costamare by 73.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 40,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 20.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after buying an additional 175,639 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costamare by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,049 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 31,850 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Costamare by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 80,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Costamare by 215.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 108,046 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 73,776 shares during the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

