Jon G. Daniels Sells 7,783 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $663,500.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at $130,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX opened at $83.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.54. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $106.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 456.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $752,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000.

KMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens lowered their price objective on CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CarMax from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

