National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
National Beverage Stock Up 2.0 %
FIZZ stock opened at $52.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average is $48.64. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.98. National Beverage has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $57.65.
National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Beverage
National Beverage Company Profile
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
