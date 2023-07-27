National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

National Beverage Stock Up 2.0 %

FIZZ stock opened at $52.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average is $48.64. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.98. National Beverage has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $57.65.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Beverage

National Beverage Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

