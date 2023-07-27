Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

SVV has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Savers Value Village in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

Get Savers Value Village alerts:

Savers Value Village Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SVV opened at $24.11 on Monday. Savers Value Village has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $25.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savers Value Village

About Savers Value Village

In other Savers Value Village news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $115,606,117.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,659,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,927,766.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

(Get Free Report)

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Savers Value Village Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savers Value Village and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.