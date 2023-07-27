QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on QNST. TheStreet downgraded QuinStreet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on QuinStreet from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research cut QuinStreet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded QuinStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $9.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.49. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $18.18.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.66 million. On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuinStreet news, Director Hillary B. Smith acquired 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $25,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $630,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 256,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,314,524.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hillary B. Smith acquired 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $25,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,125. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

