Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $320.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $270.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 20.27% from the company’s previous close.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $401.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $328.46 and a 200-day moving average of $328.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $417.23.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

