Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Raised to $31.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $24.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 3.44. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $45.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $953.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.87 million. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at $19,844,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $816,157,000 after buying an additional 513,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Antero Resources by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,045,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $255,045,000 after buying an additional 519,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after buying an additional 2,517,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,293,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $122,221,000 after buying an additional 2,414,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,986,629 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $115,141,000 after buying an additional 1,771,708 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Stories

