Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

LECO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

LECO opened at $203.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $120.01 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.61.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $1,371,292.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $17,291,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,034,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,795 shares of company stock valued at $21,180,395. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,738,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 477,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,009,000 after buying an additional 373,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,604,000 after buying an additional 302,002 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 935,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,137,000 after purchasing an additional 204,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $30,587,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

