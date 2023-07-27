Paul B. Manning Purchases 200,000 Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Stock

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) Director Paul B. Manning bought 200,000 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,851,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,412,662.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $5.31 on Thursday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $222.60 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.33% and a negative net margin of 261.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 639.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 115,354 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

VRCA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

