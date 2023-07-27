Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SVV. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Savers Value Village in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Savers Value Village in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Savers Value Village in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

Savers Value Village Trading Up 0.7 %

SVV opened at $24.11 on Monday. Savers Value Village has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $25.48.

Insider Transactions at Savers Value Village

About Savers Value Village

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $115,606,117.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,659,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,927,766.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

