Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.10 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.80 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.94.
Shares of TV opened at $4.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.38. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0985 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is -9.68%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 681.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
