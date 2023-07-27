Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.10 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.80 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

Shares of TV opened at $4.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.38. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Increases Dividend

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $992.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. Analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0985 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is -9.68%.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 681.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

