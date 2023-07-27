Raymond James Raises Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $51.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.40.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $47.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.24. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $56.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.25.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $673.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $596,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,752.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 305.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

