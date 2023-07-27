TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Cut to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.06.

TC Energy Price Performance

TC Energy stock opened at $37.08 on Monday. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $36.44 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average is $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.85.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 11.35%. Equities research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 224.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $519,894,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 527.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,756,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $548,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,565,402 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $610,033,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in TC Energy by 1,222.0% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 6,937,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $276,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in TC Energy by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,070,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

