Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target Raised to $119.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $112.00 to $119.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Vital Energy from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Vital Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Vital Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Vital Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE VTLE opened at $50.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91. The company has a market capitalization of $943.61 million, a PE ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Vital Energy has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $90.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Energy

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $332.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.67 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 48.36% and a return on equity of 34.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vital Energy will post 17.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vital Energy news, Director Edmund P. Segner III sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $50,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter worth $184,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vital Energy in the second quarter worth $208,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vital Energy in the second quarter worth $212,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Vital Energy in the second quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vital Energy in the second quarter worth $110,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

