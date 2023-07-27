Raymond James Cuts Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target to $54.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Vital Energy stock opened at $50.74 on Monday. Vital Energy has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $90.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.61 million, a PE ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.19). Vital Energy had a return on equity of 34.78% and a net margin of 48.36%. The business had revenue of $332.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vital Energy will post 17.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vital Energy news, Director Edmund P. Segner III sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $50,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

