Raymond James Cuts Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target to $54.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.
Vital Energy Stock Down 2.2 %
Vital Energy stock opened at $50.74 on Monday. Vital Energy has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $90.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.61 million, a PE ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Vital Energy news, Director Edmund P. Segner III sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $50,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Energy
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Vital Energy
Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vital Energy
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.