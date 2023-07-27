JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Price Target to $13.50

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:TWO opened at $13.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.54. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $21.84.

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Two Harbors Investment

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is -54.38%.

In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $107,776.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $107,776.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,687.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $84,277.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,829.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $289,831. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 129.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 547.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 63.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

