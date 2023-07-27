U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.20.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $38.89 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.99.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 66,698 shares of company stock worth $2,104,682. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,573,093,000 after acquiring an additional 682,502,016 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,525,000 after acquiring an additional 29,521,176 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,005,000 after buying an additional 14,892,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $644,436,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.