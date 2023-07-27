West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $120.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $105.00.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.38.

WFG stock opened at $88.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of $67.41 and a 1 year high of $97.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.14.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.13). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in West Fraser Timber by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 32.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 41.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after purchasing an additional 48,652 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 526.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 286.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 66,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

