PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Raised to $158.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.47.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $146.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $107.40 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.15.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after buying an additional 4,155,341 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in PPG Industries by 602,706.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after buying an additional 1,279,104 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,541,830,000 after buying an additional 1,185,356 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

