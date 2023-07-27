Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $340.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $182.00 to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ferrari from $345.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.20.

Ferrari Stock Performance

RACE opened at $317.53 on Monday. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $176.82 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $307.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.01.

Institutional Trading of Ferrari

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.17. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RACE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after acquiring an additional 33,643 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Articles

