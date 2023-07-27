Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCFS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 620.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $97.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.81. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.05 and a 12-month high of $105.68.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $762.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.49 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,952,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Raul Ramos sold 30,050 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.87, for a total value of $3,091,243.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 7,500 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at $5,952,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,039 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,390. Company insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

FCFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

