Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Price Target Cut to $53.00

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.26% from the company’s previous close.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:REPX opened at $35.99 on Monday. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $47.79. The company has a market capitalization of $726.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $67.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.45 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 48.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Kevin Riley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $105,330.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 190,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,463.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 109.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

